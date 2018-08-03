App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy M and M Financial; target of Rs 650: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on M and M Financial has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on M and M Financial


MMFS recorded a strong performance in a seasonally weak quarter with PAT of INR 2.7bn(up 34% YoY) on IndAS basis. Comparable IGAAP PAT for 1QFY19 is INR 1.9bn vs. INR0.5bnin 1QFY18, a 4x YoY growth. Moreover, migration to IndAS had a positive 2% impact on BV.Other key highlights are: i) acceleration in disbursement growth (35% YoY) driven by CV/CE,pre-owned vehicles and SME segments; this led to AUM growth improving to 21% YoY from16% last year. ii) GNPA ratio was stable at 9.4% in 1QFY19 with the lowest sequentialincrease in absolute GNPAs during the first quarter. Given the improved outlook for ruralIndia, we forecast earnings recovery to continue on the back of improvement in collections,decline in credit costs and pick-up in growth. We expect earnings CAGR of 53% over FY18-20E with RoA/RoE expanding to 2.88%/19% by FY20E. We believe MMFS is well-placed tobenefit from rural recovery driven by an improvement in higher farm-related cash flows andan increase in government spending.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a Mar’19 TP of INR 650.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 3, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #M and M Financial #Recommendations

