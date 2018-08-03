Buy M and M Financial; target of Rs 650: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on M and M Financial

MMFS recorded a strong performance in a seasonally weak quarter with PAT of INR 2.7bn(up 34% YoY) on IndAS basis. Comparable IGAAP PAT for 1QFY19 is INR 1.9bn vs. INR0.5bnin 1QFY18, a 4x YoY growth. Moreover, migration to IndAS had a positive 2% impact on BV.Other key highlights are: i) acceleration in disbursement growth (35% YoY) driven by CV/CE,pre-owned vehicles and SME segments; this led to AUM growth improving to 21% YoY from16% last year. ii) GNPA ratio was stable at 9.4% in 1QFY19 with the lowest sequentialincrease in absolute GNPAs during the first quarter. Given the improved outlook for ruralIndia, we forecast earnings recovery to continue on the back of improvement in collections,decline in credit costs and pick-up in growth. We expect earnings CAGR of 53% over FY18-20E with RoA/RoE expanding to 2.88%/19% by FY20E. We believe MMFS is well-placed tobenefit from rural recovery driven by an improvement in higher farm-related cash flows andan increase in government spending.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with a Mar’19 TP of INR 650.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.