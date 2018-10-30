App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings; target of Rs 175: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings


L&T Finance Holdings’ (LTFH) 2QFY19 PAT grew 66% YoY to INR5.6b, in line with our estimate. The quarter was marked by a strong AUM growth (+24% YoY), ‘retailization’ of the balance sheet and improving asset quality for LTFH. LTFH’s focused loan book grew 6% QoQ/26% YoY to INR900b. The growth across segments was similar to that in the prior quarters – 71% YoY in rural finance, 40% YoY in housing finance and 8% YoY in wholesale finance. LTFH’s microfinance book has now crossed the INR100b mark.


Outlook


Key risks to our estimates stem from any change in regulatory norms for NBFCs. Our TP of INR175 is based on 2.0x Sep 2020E BVPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 03:37 pm

tags #Buy #Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.