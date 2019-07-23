App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings; target of Rs 140: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated July 22, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings


1QFY20 PAT was largely flat YoY/QoQ at INR5.5b (in-line). The quarter was characterized by slowdown in loan growth, interest write-backs, and increased credit costs due to a one-time provisioning. LTFH marked down 50% of its INR5.7b exposure to a particular HFC, which is now rated D. This led to a sharp increase in credit costs (INR5.8b v/s INR3.7b in 4QFY19). However, we note that the company did not make any macro-prudential provisions in the quarter (INR800m in 4QFY19). LTFH wrote back INR840m interest on some ILFS exposures, which have now been classified as 'green' from 'amber'. Overall loans grew 16% YoY (flat QoQ) to INR999b. We note that LTFH has now classified its structured finance and DCM books as 'de-focused,' as the company believes that it is a marginal player. On the other hand, consumer and SME finance will be two new lines of business for the company. The focused loan book (ex SFG and DCM) grew 2% QoQ/24% YoY to INR905b, driven by strong growth in rural (36% YoY) and housing finance (28% YoY).


Outlook


However, we cut our EPS estimate by 4-8% to account for lower growth. Buy with a TP of INR140 (1.5x FY21E BVPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2019 02:09 pm

tags #Buy #Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

