Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 180: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Karnataka Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated July 13, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Karnataka Bank


We retain Buy on Karnataka Bank (KBL) with TP unchanged at Rs180. Q1’19 results, albeit lower to our estimates on revenue front, were inline on both operational and profitability end. Slippages came in lower (2.3% of loans); provisions included accelerated coverage on NCLT cases (76% vs. 48% QoQ). Segments of MSME and corporate banking have shown signs of improvement; we expect traction therein to continue.  Stressed asset pool has reduced to 3.8% of loans; we see loan loss provisions to remain contained at 120bps. We expect earnings growth to accelerate and see RoA / RoE scale to 0.9% / 12.6% by end-FY20E. Valuations at 0.7x FY20E ABV remain attractive.


Outlook


Retain Buy with TP at Rs180 (valued at 1.1x FY20E ABV). Key risks - Higher than expected loan-loss provisions or lower growth could impact earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2018 05:19 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Karnataka Bank #Recommendations

