English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Kalpataru project Transmission; target of Rs 837: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Kalpataru project Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 837 in its research report dated August 11, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 17, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on Kalpataru project Transmission

    Kalpataru project (KPIL) reported Q1FY24 revenue/EBITDA/APAT of INR 36.2/3.1/1.3bn, (missing)/beating our estimates by (1)/1/9%. KPIL secured new orders worth INR 73.8bn in FYTD24 (vs. FY24 guidance of INR 240-250bn), taking the order book (OB) to an all-time high of INR 473.3bn (~3.3x FY23 revenue). It reiterated its FY24 revenue growth guidance at 30% YoY with an EBITDA margin band of 8-8.5% and a PBT margin band of 4.5-5%. On the monetization of BOOT assets, it is expecting to monetize the Vindhyachal Expressway project in Q3FY24. It guided for a capex of INR 2.8-3bn in FY24 and NWC days below 100. KPIL expects robust order booking, driven by T&D and Civil, with market share gains coming both in local and international markets.

    Outlook

    Given robust order booking, improving growth outlook, and stable margins, we upgrade our estimates. We roll forward our valuation to Jun25 and maintain a BUY rating on the stock with an increased SOTP-based valuation to INR 837/sh.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Kalpataru project Transmission - 16 -08 - 2023 - hdfc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 10:50 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!