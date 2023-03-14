English
    Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 695: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 695 in its research report dated March 13, 2023.

    March 14, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    Our interaction with Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) reinstates our faith on the company’s ability to demonstrate superior performance, backed by robust order book, margin tailwinds, and merger synergies. Demand environment is encouraging in both domestic and international markets across T&D, oil and gas, water, and infrastructure segments. The merger with JMC would enhance the magnitude of the business and lead to cost and interest savings. Monetisation of non-core assets and reduction in promoter’s pledge could be key re-rating catalysts.

    Outlook

    Promising outlook on execution/margins and high probability of deleveraging in the coming years give us comfort. Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on KPTL with a revised PT of Rs. 695, considering an attractive valuation at ~13x/~10x its FY2024/FY2025E PER.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

