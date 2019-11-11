Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission target of Rs 590: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission

Healthy operational performance led by strong execution with 25% y-o-y growth in revenue was offset by an increase in below-operating line items that curbed profit before tax growth to 15% y-o-y. PAT growth of 39% y-o-y was led by tax benefits. KPTL increased its revenue growth guidance to 20%+ for FY2020 versus earlier 15-20% along with stable OPM of 10.5-11%. Order book visibility remains healthy across verticals viz. T&D, railways and oil and gas.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 590, while marginally revising estimates for FY2020-FY2021 upwards led by strong execution in H1FY2020.

