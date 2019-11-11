App
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 04:46 PM IST

Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission target of Rs 590: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 590 in its research report dated November 07, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission


Healthy operational performance led by strong execution with 25% y-o-y growth in revenue was offset by an increase in below-operating line items that curbed profit before tax growth to 15% y-o-y. PAT growth of 39% y-o-y was led by tax benefits. KPTL increased its revenue growth guidance to 20%+ for FY2020 versus earlier 15-20% along with stable OPM of 10.5-11%. Order book visibility remains healthy across verticals viz. T&D, railways and oil and gas.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 590, while marginally revising estimates for FY2020-FY2021 upwards led by strong execution in H1FY2020.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 11, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #Buy #Kalpataru Power Transmission #Recommendations #Sharekhan

