172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-jubilant-life-sciences-target-of-rs-850-icici-direct-6088961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 850: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated November 08, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences


Q2 results were almost in-line with I-direct estimates. Revenues grew 4.8% YoY to Rs 2375 crore. Pharma business grew 4.4% YoY to Rs 1516 crore led by growth in CMO and generics. Life science ingredients (LSI) revenues also grew 4.4% YoY to Rs 786 crore on good demand and improved pricing of select products. EBITDA margins stayed flattish (down 20 bps YoY) at 20.5% with lower other expenses being offset by lower gross margins. EBITDA grew 3.8% YoY to Rs 486 crore. PAT de-grew 10.2% to Rs 224 crore. Delta vis-a-vis EBITDA was due to lower other income and higher tax rate.


Outlook


As both these businesses have different fortunes, return profiles, we continue to value the company on SoTP basis till formal separation. Accordingly, we arrive at a target price of Rs 850.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


 

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 11:54 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Jubilant Life Sciences #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.