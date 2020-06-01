Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 515: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences

JLS has gradually improved margins for three years now, led by superior execution in the Specialty business in both the Pharma as well as Life Science Ingredient (LSI) segments. The overall Specialty business forms 51% of the total revenue. Particularly, the Specialty business in the Pharma segment recorded a 22% CAGR over FY18-20, led by better traction as well as inorganic growth. We reduce our EPS estimate by 2% for FY21 to factor COVID-19-led slowdown, particularly in the Life Science Chemical and API segments.

Outlook

We continue valuing JLS on an SOTP basis to arrive at a price target of INR515 and maintain Buy on the stock.







