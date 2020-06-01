App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 515: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 515 in its research report dated May 30, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences


JLS has gradually improved margins for three years now, led by superior execution in the Specialty business in both the Pharma as well as Life Science Ingredient (LSI) segments. The overall Specialty business forms 51% of the total revenue. Particularly, the Specialty business in the Pharma segment recorded a 22% CAGR over FY18-20, led by better traction as well as inorganic growth. We reduce our EPS estimate by 2% for FY21 to factor COVID-19-led slowdown, particularly in the Life Science Chemical and API segments.



Outlook


We continue valuing JLS on an SOTP basis to arrive at a price target of INR515 and maintain Buy on the stock.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 1, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #Buy #Jubilant Life Sciences #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

