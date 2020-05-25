Buy JMC Projects target of Rs 71: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on JMC Projects

Slow B&F in FY20 was more than made good by the strong non-B&F, but the Covid-induced lockdown made JMC miss its revenue growth guidance. The delivered growth, nevertheless, is not ordinary. Construction is gradually re-starting, but the FY21 revenue growth guidance would imply a steep ask for H2, and sounds optimistic to us. Though the immediate future could be uncertain (yet evolving Covid-19), the long-term potential is intact. The OB is good for growth in the medium to long term, the gradually increased exposure to Water augurs well and the working-capital cycle is still in check. BOT-toll remains a drag, but any success with restructuring/refinancing efforts would help. We retain our Buy rating on the sound long-term fundamentals and re-assuring valuations.

Outlook

Adjusting for the Covid-impact, we slash FY21e earnings ~64% (and ~32% for FY22). At the CMP, the stock (excl. investments) trades at PEs of 8.2x FY21e and 3.7x FY22e.







