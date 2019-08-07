App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated August 06, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Cement


JK Cement saw strong profit growth in Q1FY20 on the back of a strong pricing environment during the quarter. Revenues for the quarter were at Rs 1328 crore (marginally below I-direct estimate of Rs 1348 crore). The revenue growth was supported by 19.4% growth in blended realisations to Rs 5754/t (above I-direct estimate of Rs 5437/t). Blended volumes remained flat YoY at 2.31 MT (vs. I-direct estimate of 2.48 MT). EBITDA/t and EBITDA doubled YoY to Rs 1315/t (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 1112/t) and Rs 303.5 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of ~Rs 276 crore) respectively. Led by a strong operational performance, PAT jumped 212% YoY to Rs 153.8 crore YoY.


Outlook


The company currently is in an expansion phase. Led by additional debt required to fund these expansions, debt is expected to breach Rs 3100 crore. However, with higher volumes and improving margins, the debt/EBITDA ratio is expected to improve to 2.5x in FY21E from 2.9x in FY21E. Also, taking into consideration the current valuations, we maintain BUY recommendation on the company, with a target price of Rs 1150.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #JK Cement #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.