you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IOCL; target of Rs 145: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on IOCL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated June 25, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on IOCL


IOCL reported higher-than-expected core GRMs, primarily due to discounts received on crude during the quarter, in line with the GRMs of other Indian refiners. After the plunge witnessed in crude prices for the quarter, prices recovered to ~USD40/bbl. We believe this would offer the company some relief in terms of inventory gains going forward; however, the entire loss booked in 4QFY20 may not be recovered. IOCL revalued inventory at ~USD36/bbl, which currently stands ~USD43/bbl. For IOCL, the share of marketing in the total EBITDA increased to 32–40% over FY19–20, from ~20% in FY17, offering a more diversified earnings mix. While refining margins are dependent entirely on global macros, marketing margins are more under the control of OMCs. We continue to prefer IOCL despite the company having annual capex of ~INR260b (the highest among OMCs); it is expected to report ~16% cumulative FCF yield in FY21/FY22. Additionally, dividend yield appears attractive at 8–10%. IOCL trades at 5.6x consol. FY21E EPS of INR15.1 (~42% discount to FY15–18) and 0.8x FY21E PBV (~11% discount to FY15–18). Reiterate Buy.



Outlook


The discount gap to peers should shrink, and we value it at 1.2x FY22 PBV (at par with FY15–18 post the reform period) to arrive at target price of INR145. Reiterate Buy.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 26, 2020 05:52 pm

tags #Buy #IOCL #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

