Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 11:20 AM IST

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 890: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 890 in its research report dated January 13, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Infosys


Infosys reported Q3FY20 numbers which were marginally below than expectations on operational front. Below than expected revenue was on account of 2.8% sequential dip in run the business revenues (which we believe is impacted due to furloughs). On the other hand, strong large deal wins (up 14.6% YoY to $1.8 billion) and robust growth in digital revenues (up 39.9% YoY & 7.2% QoQ) were positive. Further, Infosys has raised its constant currency revenue growth guidance to 10-10.5% (from 9-10%) for FY20E while maintained operating margin guidance of 21%-23%. In regards to anonymous whistle-blower complaint, Infosys Audit Committee has found no evidence of financial impropriety or executive misconduct in the allegations. The Audit Committee concluded that no restatement of previously announced financial statements or other published financial information is warranted.



Outlook


Highlight of the quarterly results was the clean chit given by the Audit Committee of the Board to the company in light of anonymous whistle-blower complaint. Further, healthy deal signings, digital growth and scope of margin expansion would drive the profitability. In addition, we expect valuation gap between Infosys and TCS (P/E discount of ~25% based on FY21E EPS) to narrow with improving financials. We roll over our valuations on FY22E and maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 890 (based on 18x FY22E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 14, 2020 11:20 am

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

