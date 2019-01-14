App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 840: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 840 in its research report dated January 14, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Infosys


The USD revenue rose 2.3% QoQ (2.7 % QoQ CC terms) to USD 2,987 million, (DCMe: USD 2,965 million), due to a healthy growth in US and Europe, despite headwind from cross currency movement. The INR revenue increased 3.9% QoQ to`214 billion (DCMe: `213.5 billion), helped by INR depreciation. The EBIT margin declined 109bps QoQ to 22.6% (DCMe: 23.5%), due to the negative impact of utilisation and onsite cost (- 80bps), salary hike (- 30bps), sales investment (- 30bps), acquisition cost (- 20bps), and Panaya amortization (- 40bps). All of these off set the positive impact of INR depreciation (+50bps) and lease rental income (+40bps). The PAT declined 12.2% QoQ to`36 billion (DCMe:`41.6 billion), on account of lower margins and a reduction in fair value of asset held for sale (Skava and Panaya).


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on the stock, with a TP of `840 based 17x rolling one - year fwd. PER.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 14, 2019 03:49 pm

