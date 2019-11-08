Buy Infosys; target of Rs 819: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 819 in its research report dated November 07, 2019.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Infosys
We attended Infosys analyst meet in Bangalore & came convinced with management long term strategy for driving shareholder returns. Infosys leadership team has done some major changes in last 2 years (investments in digital, large deals engine) which is translating to strong growth momentum & stability in coming years. We believe Infosys strategic investments in sales force, talent & localization are largely behind & management will focus on cost optimization (US$150-200mn savings target). Digital revenues have grown to 38.3% of revenues and have been a strong growth driver for the company. We upgrade Infosys to BUY as it is trading at an attractive valuation of 16.5x Mar-21 earnings multiple which is 30% discount to TCS & also offering a dividend yield of 3.53%.
Outlook
We value Infosys on Sep-21 earnings at 18x multiple & arrive at unchanged target price of Rs.819. INFY is trading at 19.3x/16.6X/15x FY20E/21E/22E earnings at an EPS of Rs.37.2/43.2/47.8 respectively.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.