Buy Infosys; target of Rs 800: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Infosys has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated October 16, 2018.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Infosys
In our recent report on INFO, we had cited the gestation that one should expect for the company’s revenue-margin duality, given the ongoing investments and the high attrition rate. 2QFY19 performance was a case in point, with CC revenue growth of 4.2% QoQ (8.1% YoY) exceeding our estimate of 3.5% and EBIT margin of 23.7% (flat QoQ despite currency tailwinds) missing our estimate by 40bp. PAT of INR41b grew 5.9% QoQ (1.8% QoQ excl. 1QFY19’s one-off provision), marginally below our estimate of +6.9% QoQ, primarily due to lower margin.
Outlook
For FY19/20, we upgrade our revenue estimate marginally by 0.4%/0.7% and lower our EBIT margin estimate by 60bp/85bp. The offset implies unchanged FY20 EPS of INR43. INFO trades at 16x FY20E earnings, still at a meaningful discount to TCS. Visibility on revenue growth lent by 2Q execution and deal wins makes a case for some convergence, though the respective executions on margins will continue to warrant a gap. Our TP of INR800 discounts forward earnings by 17x. Maintain Buy.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.