you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 800: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated January 11, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Infosys


INFO’s 3QFY19 constant currency revenue growth accelerated to 10.1% (our estimate: 9.0%) from 4.6% YoY CC five quarter ago. Investments, however, continued to take a toll, with the adjusted EBIT margin down 70bp QoQ to 23% (our estimate: 23.5%). Notably, INFO’s EBIT margin has shrank by 210bp over the last eight quarters, during which the INR has depreciated by ~6%. Adj. PAT grew 8% YoY to INR39.9b (1% beat) in 3QFY19. INFO announced (a) buyback of INR82.6b under the open market route at a maximum price of INR800/share and (b) special dividend of INR4/share, in line with its announcement of USD2b payout to shareholders.


Outlook


However, given the cost challenges, we trim our FY19/20/21 EBIT margin estimate by 42/62/44bp to 23.3/22.8/23%. Our earnings estimates are down by 0.3-1.6% as a consequence. INFO’s impressive catch up on revenue growth with industry leaders is encouraging, while challenges on the margins are secular. 3QFY19 performance will make a case for the narrowing of the valuation gap with leading peers such as TCS, in line with our thesis. Our price target of INR800 discounts forward earnings by 18x, implying a 17% upside. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 14, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Buy #Infosys #Motilal Oswal #Recommendatiions

