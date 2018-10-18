App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated October 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Infosys


US$ revenues grew 3.2% QoQ to $2,921 million (above our estimate of 2.2%) mainly led by healthy growth in BFSI and retail. Constant currency (CC) revenues grew 4.2% QoQ vs. our estimate of 3% QoQ. Rupee revenues grew 7.7% QoQ to Rs 20,609 crore At 23.7%, EBIT margins were flat QoQ mainly led by higher compensation (-100 bps), subcontracting cost (-50 bps) offset by rupee depreciation (+80 bps) and pricing, onsite mix (+70 bps) The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.


Outlook


Infosys reported a broad based performance and strong execution on the revenue front. Robust deal wins, recovery in BFSI and margin enhancement levers are expected to accelerate growth. Moreover, it is trading relatively at better valuation of 16x FY20E EPS (vs ~21X FY20E EPS for TCS). Hence, we upgrade our growth estimates and revise our recommendation on the stock to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 800 (18x FY20E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 01:37 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Infosys #Recommendations

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.