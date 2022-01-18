MARKET NEWS

Buy Infosys target of Rs 2299: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2299 in its research report dated January 17, 2022.

January 18, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on Infosys


Infosys Limited provides IT consulting and software services, including ebusiness, program management and supply chain solutions. The Group’s services include application development, product co-development, and system implementation and system engineering. Infosys targets businesses specializing in the insurance, banking, telecom and manufacturing sectors. Revenue rose 22.9% YoY to Rs. 31,867cr in Q3FY22. The Company posted Q3FY22 PAT of Rs. 5,809cr (+11.8% YoY). Retail, communication, manufacturing, and life sciences collectively showed 20% YoY growth EBITDA margin contracted by 230bps YoY to 26.3% due to supply side issues, lower utilization, and higher costs.



Outlook


With continued growth momentum in revenues, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 2,299 based on 32x FY24E adj. EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

