Buy Infosys: target of Rs 1950: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1950 in its research report dated September 08, 2021.

Broker Research
September 09, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST
HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations:  500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."" title="HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations:  "The YTD EPS upgrades (consensus) have been led by mid-tiers such as Tata Elxis, Mindtree, Mastek, and Persistent Systems, ranging from 20-40 percent and, within tier 1, by Wipro (~15%). We expect the sector (coverage universe) to post 13 percent and 14.5 percent USD revenue/APAT CAGR over FY21-24E compared to 6.5/7.5 percent over the past five years. The mid-tier valuation premium relative to tier 1s may sustain, based on its relative outperformance (>500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."" width="100%" height="auto" >

HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations:  "The YTD EPS upgrades (consensus) have been led by mid-tiers such as Tata Elxis, Mindtree, Mastek, and Persistent Systems, ranging from 20-40 percent and, within tier 1, by Wipro (~15%). We expect the sector (coverage universe) to post 13 percent and 14.5 percent USD revenue/APAT CAGR over FY21-24E compared to 6.5/7.5 percent over the past five years. The mid-tier valuation premium relative to tier 1s may sustain, based on its relative outperformance (>500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."

 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Infosys


Management indicated demand would stay strong for 2-4 years led by clients’ high spends on cloud and digital transformation, urgency for core modernisation and greater offshoring. Q2FY2022 revenue growth to remain strong aided by ramp-up of Daimler deal. Infosys is well-placed to deliver industry-leading revenue growth in FY2022 given broad-based demand, robust deal wins and a healthy deal pipeline. Strategic investments in digital capabilities make Infosys well-placed to participate in clients’ digital transformation journey. We expect USD revenue and net profit to clock a 16% and 17% CAGR respectively, over FY2021-2023E.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Infosys with a revised PT of Rs. 1,950 given strong growth potential, healthy deal wins and broad-based demand.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Infosys #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 9, 2021 11:33 am

