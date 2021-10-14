MARKET NEWS

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1910: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1910 in its research report dated October 14, 2021.

October 14, 2021 / 04:24 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Infosys


Infosys' Q2FY22 operating performance was ahead of expectations due to a margin beat. Revenues grew 5.7% QoQ (6.3% CC) to USD4bn, in line with estimates. Operating efficiencies and SG&A leverage restricted the EBITM decline to 10bps QoQ to 23.6%. Infosys raised its FY22 revenue growth guidance to 16.5-17.5% CC (earlier 14-16%), implying a 1.5-2.5% CQGR over Q3-Q4, on the back of broad-based demand, solid deal intake and healthy deal pipeline. The company retained its EBITM guidance at 22-24%. Large deal intake was healthy at USD2.2bn in Q2FY22 (37% new), with 22 large deals signed during the quarter. The deal pipeline remains healthy, with a good mix of new and renewal deals offering good revenue visibility.



Outlook


We increase earnings estimates by 0.4%/0.6%/0.4% for FY22/FY23/FY24, factoring in Q2 performance. We maintain Buy with a TP of Rs1,910 at 28x Sep'23E EPS, considering strong earnings momentum and robust demand environment.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Infosys #Recommendations
first published: Oct 14, 2021 04:24 pm

