Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1436: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1436 in its research report dated December 23, 2020.

December 23, 2020 / 01:13 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Infosys


Daimler and Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Hybrid Cloud-powered Innovation & IT Infrastructure Transformation in the Automotive Sector. The partnership will enable the Daimler to deepen its focus on software engineering and to establish a fully scalable on-demand digital IT infrastructure and anytime-anywhere workplace. The impressive deliverables of deal include 1) Create of zero-trust network, 2) building a smart hybrid cloud, 3) multi cloud journey,4) persona-driven and cognitive, AI powered anytime-anywhere workplace solution. We believe that Daimler deal truly highlights Infosys success in its large deal strategy & also helping client to navigate in every aspect of their digital journey. This deal also reinforces that companies are aggressively using digital transformation as a tool to reduce their cost & increase their productivity. The collaboration will strengthen Infosys’s automotive expertise. This is the second re-badging deal announced by Infosys in last one month, first being the outsourcing of ER&D services for Rolls-Royce’s civil aerospace business. This indicates an increasing in demand for outsourcing of IT & ER&D services by global companies to save costs.



Outlook


We value Infy at 27x due to following factors 1) Strong revenue acceleration 2) Best in class metrics along with broad based recovery 3) Excellent supply chain mechanism 4) Strong dividend payouts & 5) All time high deal wins. Infy is currently trading at 24X/22X FY22/23 earnings of INR 51/55.6 on FY22/23E respectively with revenue/EPS CAGR of 10.6%/9.5% over FY21-23E. Reiterate BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Infosys #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Dec 23, 2020 01:13 pm

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

