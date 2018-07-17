App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1420: JM Financial

JM Financial bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1420 in its research report dated July 13, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Infosys


Infosys (INFO) reported a modest 2.3% QoQ constant currency revenue growth in 1QFY19; the operational construct – 2.6% QoQ volume growth in services (highest in the last 10 quarters) and USD 1.1bn large deal wins (highest in the last 7 quarters) – lends comfort on the outlook. Management commentary was optimistic on pick-up of project activity in troubled verticals such as Retail and US Financial Services, and a healthy deal pipeline. The retention of EBIT margin guidance despite the INR depreciation could disappoint some, but we see that as prudent given the concurrent cross-currency headwind. INFO emphasised it is not linking its planned investments in capability build with the currency movement indicating a potential flow-through of currency gains into margin over the medium-term.


Outlook


We have broadly retained our FY19/FY20 EPS estimates that build a gradual revenue growth recovery and stable margins. Superior cash conversion (86% OCF/EBITDA in 1QFY19) and c.6% FY19 dividend+potential buyback yield keeps us positive on the stock. BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 05:14 pm

tags #Buy #Infosys #JM Financial #Recommendations

