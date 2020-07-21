App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1018: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on Infosys recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1018 in its research report dated July 20, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Infosys


Revenue surged 8.5% YoY, aided by strong growth in Hi-Tech and Life Sciences verticals. EBIT went up 20.0% YoY, as EBIT margin improved 220 bps to 22.7%. Resultantly, PAT also rose 11.5% YoY. Company revised year-end guidance to 0-2% YoY growth in constant currency terms, with operating margin guidance of 21-23%. Backed by recent large wins coupled with strong order book, Infosys is expected to sail through the year despite near-term woes amidst pandemic.


Outlook


We remain positive on company's Long-term growth prospects and upgrade our rating to BUY with a revised TP of Rs. 1,018 based on 22x FY22E adj. EPS.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 21, 2020 06:00 pm

