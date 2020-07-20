App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Infosys recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated July 13, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Infosys


Infosys reported a healthy set of Q1FY21 numbers both on the revenue and margin front. Further, the Q1FY21 performance was better than TCS’ Q1FY21 numbers. The company reported a 2.4% QoQ dip in dollar revenues (above our estimate of decline of 5.5% QoQ) vs. TCS that reported 7.1% QoQ dip in dollar revenues. In terms of margins, EBIT margins improved 149 bps to 22.7% (above our estimate of 20.9%) vs. TCS that reported 149 bps dip in margins. The company’s large deal signings have increased 5.5% QoQ to US$1.74 billion. Digital revenues have increased 3.6% QoQ, 24.1% YoY to US$1389 million and now contributes 44.5% of total revenues. In terms of guidance, the company expects 0-2% growth in revenues in constant currency terms and operating margins in the range of 21-23%.


Outlook


We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000/share.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Infosys #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.