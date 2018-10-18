App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 2000: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated October 15, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on IndusInd Bank


IIB's earnings of Rs9.2bn (PLe: Rs10.8bn) were below expectations which grew 5% YoY as bank created contingency provisions of Rs2.75bn on infra account (IL&FS). Core operating performance was largely in-line as bank showcased strong control on opex and steady other income, while NII was slightly weaker than expected as pressure continued on funding cost. Asset quality was largely steady, but Bank has kept the exposure to infra sector as standard in books which could pose risk on asset quality in our view, although it believes exposure is backed by good asset cash flows. We expect that NIMs will start improving from Q3FY19 end onwards led by MCLR repricing coupled with robust loan growth, while other operating metrics like CASA, C/I and asset quality to be steady (we closely watch IL&FS exposure) helping ROEs.


Outlook


We retain BUY with revised TP of Rs2,000 (from Rs2,075) based on 3.5x Sep-20 P/ABV (from 3.8x Mar-20 ABV) on rollover and increase COE assumptions.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 02:28 pm

tags #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.