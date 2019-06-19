App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1861: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1861 in its research report dated May 23, 2019.

KR Choksey's research report on IndusInd Bank


Advances grew 28.6% YoY/7.6% QoQ in Q4FY19, driven by both consumer finance loans and corporate sector lending which grew by 27% YoY and 20% YoY, respectively in Q4 FY19. Deposit mobilization remained robust with growth of 28.5% YoY/10.9% QoQ. CASA grew a healthy 26% YoY in Q4 FY19. NII stood at INR 2,232 Cr recording a growth of 11.2% YoY/ down 2.4% QoQ while NIMs stood at 3.57%, a decline of 48 bps YoY/ 31 bps QoQ. The bank has provided for INR 1,561 Cr of net provisions during the quarter, up 365% YoY/ 157% QoQ; impacted due to a one-off de-recognition of interest & provisioning of INR1,273 Cr with respect to exposure to infrastructure sector. In terms of Asset quality, GNPAs at 2.1%, increased by 93 bps YoY / +97 bps QoQ; while NNPAs at 1.21% was 70/62 bps higher on YoY/QoQ basis. Overall, PAT at INR 360 Cr was down by 62.2% YoY/down 63.4% QoQ in Q4FY19. Excluding the one-off impact, PAT grew by 25% YoY/+3% QoQ. The Board declared a dividend of INR 7.50 per equity share of face value of INR10 for FY19.


Outlook


We apply a P/Adj.BV multiple of 3.35x to the FY21 adj. BVPS of INR 556 to arrive at a target price of INR 1,861 per share, an upside of 16.5% over the CMP. Accordingly, we assign a “Buy” rating on the shares of IndusInd Bank.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 19, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Buy #IndusInd Bank #KR Choksey #Recommendations

