    Buy Indusind Bank; target of Rs 1195 LKP Research

    LKP Research is bullish on Indusind Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1195 in its research report dated May 02, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST
     
     
    LKP Research's research report on Indusind Bank


    Indusind Bank has reported a good set of numbers and the positives are 1) Reported slippages (Rs21bn v/s Rs26bn in the previous quarter) inched down from the previous quarter, 2) Built ample provision buffer (PCR: 72% & Non-specific: 1.8% of book), 3) Healthy growth trajectory; 12.4% YoY and 4.6% QoQ. 4) Ample capital cushion (CAR: 18.4%) post fund raise and share warrant exercise, 5) Improvement in NIMs (4.2%) with fall in cost of fund by 18bps to 4.08%, 6) Provision expenses down significantly to Rs14.6bn v/s 16.5bn in the previous quarter, and 7) better retail deposit mobilization. Nevertheless, the negatives are 1) Slight spike in RWA of 73% v/s 72% in previous quarter, and 2) Retail book (especially 2W & CV) witnessing higher NPA formation.



    Outlook


    We believe, the bank has made adequate provisioning against potential stress and expect credit cost normalization to begin. Thus, we have a positive outlook on the bank with BUY rating.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #IndusInd Bank #LKP Research #Recommendations
    first published: May 3, 2022 10:02 am
