you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 597: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 597 in its research report dated June 17, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indraprastha Gas


We tweak our FY21/22 earnings estimate to factor in lower volumes as well as higher margins; (IGL's five year EBIDTA CAGR at ~18% with margins growing at 5% and volumes at 12% CAGR). IGL remains an enviable business model with high volume growth due to geographical expansion and addition of new buses and taxis. Also, shift to private vehicle ownership post Covid pandemic will subsequently drive CNG volumes.



Outlook


IGL remains a play on rising pollution concerns as ban on competing industrial fuel is a major positive. Also, sharp drop in spot LNG prices offer new margin levers for the company. Reiterate "BUY" with a three-year DCF-based PT of Rs597 (Rs601 early) as we increase capex.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #Buy #Indraprastha Gas #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

