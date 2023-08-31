English
    Buy Indiamart; target of Rs 3950: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Indiamart has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3950 in its research report dated August 24 2023.

    August 31, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST
    YES Securities' research report on Indiamart

    Dominant market share in B2B online classified business with around 70% market share in paid listings. The overall growth in business is led by higher value proposition for sellers and the efficient matching algorithm resulting in higher buyer satisfaction. Enjoys substantial network effect attracting more buyers and sellers to the platform. The strength of business model is visible in the 13.5% CAGR growth in paying subscribers over FY18-23 and 23.2% CAGR growth in the number of registered buyers during the period. The success of business model and its longevity can be inferred from the fact that >50% of the registered buyers are repeat buyers.

    Outlook

    We maintain BUY Rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 3,950/share based on 15 year DCF method with terminal growth rate of 5% post projection period of FY24-FY38E and WACC of 11.5%.

