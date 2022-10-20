English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co; target of Rs 629: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 629 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 20, 2022 / 10:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co


    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (IPRU), a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prudential Corp. Holdings, offers life, health and pension products. The company’s gross premium rose 3.8% YoY to Rs. 9,895cr in Q2FY23, mainly due to growth in non-linked savings and protection segments, along with continued expansion of partnerships with banks, and growth in agency and direct-to-consumer channels. Value of new business (VNB) rose 20.6% YoY in Q2FY23 to Rs. 6.2bn, driven by a balanced product mix. VNB margin expanded 300bps YoY to 31.0%, owing mainly by sale of high-margin products. IPRU has been continuously focusing on adding agencies and entering into partnerships, which should help boost its premiums. The management is also on track to double FY19 VNB by year-end, with improved cost management and business quality.


    Outlook


    Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, with a rolled forward target price (TP) of Rs. 629 based on 2.2x FY24E embedded value (EV).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. - 201022 - geo

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Geojit #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.