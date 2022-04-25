English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ICICI Bank: target of Rs 970: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 970 in its research report dated April 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 25, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank


    ICICI Bank put up a strong show on all fronts- net interest income, core operating profit, earnings and advances recording robust growth with better asset quality and minimal core credit cost during the quarter. Bank reported PAT at Rs. 7,019 crore which was significantly above the street expectations of Rs. 6,315 crore, led by lower core credit costs. PAT grew by 59.4% y-o-y and 13.3% q-o-q in Q4FY22. Asset quality has continuously improved over the past seven quarters with both GNPA and NNPA ratios falling by 53 bps q-o-q and 9 bps q-o-q to 3.60% and 0.76% in Q4FY22.



    Outlook


    Stock is currently trading at 2.7x/2.3x its FY2023E and FY2024E core ABV. We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs. 970. With improving return ratios matrix, making it our preferred pick in the banking sector.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 11:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.