English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 950: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated April 24, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 25, 2022 / 07:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ICICI Bank


    ICICIBC earnings surprised positively with PAT at Rs70bn [PLe Rs64.2bn] led by better asset quality and stronger NII due to higher margins. Sequential credit flow was healthy driven by retail (mortgages, PL/CC), business banking and SME. As per the bank, loan growth may sustain as focused micro markets are underpenetrated although growth would be in a risk calibrated manner. Balance sheet further strengthened as asset quality materially improved with GNPA reducing by 53bps QoQ mainly led by higher recoveries, while buffer provisions increased and OTR/BB & below pool reduced. CAR is strong with CET-1 at 17.6%. ICICIBC has consistently outperformed with earnings quality improving each quarter.


    Outlook


    We envisage a RoE of 15.6% for ICICIB in FY24E (16.8% for HDFCB) and valuation discount to HDFCB should narrow from 12% to 7%. Valuation at 2.2x FY24E core ABV is attractive and assigning a 3.0x multiple we revise SOTP based TP to Rs950 (from Rs906). Reiterate BUY.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 07:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.