172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-icici-bank-target-of-rs-485-sharekhan-3-5903911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 485: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 485 in its research report dated September 28, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank


We like the prudent and cautious approach of the bank in building provision buffers, cautious loan book growth, and healthy capitalisation levels, which we believe will be key for overcoming medium-term challenges. Our interactions with the management indicate a consistent business strategy and gradual resumption in activities since Q1 to August. Additional provision buffer stands at Rs. 14,368 crore (2.3% of outstanding loans; more than the NNPA), and we envisage near-term risk due to adequate provision coverage ratio and overall balance sheet strength.


Outlook



We maintain our Buy rating on ICICI Bank with an unchanged SOTP-based price target (PT) of Rs. 485. Bank is adequately capitalised (after the capital raise calculated Tier-1 ratio at ~16.9%).


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 12:04 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.