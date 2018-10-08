App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 360: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated October 04, 2018.

Centrum's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICI Bank board today announced for a) appointment of Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi (currently COO) as MD & CEO of the bank for 5 years (subject to regulatory and other approvals) and b) accepted the early retirement request by Ms. Chanda Kochhar. The change of guard, in our view, puts to rest concerns around leadership. The enquiry instituted against the out-going MD continues and one awaits the outcome on the same. Focus shifts to asset growth and resolution of certain large NPA accounts. Capital position remains healthy; subsidiaries remain profitable. Valuations continue to remain undemanding.


Outlook


Retain BUY with SOTP based TP at Rs360. ICICI Bank remains our preferred pick in the banking space.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 8, 2018 04:34 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #ICICI Bank #Recommendations

