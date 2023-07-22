English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 3100: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindustan Unilever recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3100 in its research report dated July 21, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 22, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever

    Hindustan Unilever (HUVR)’s 1QFY24 performance fell slightly short of our expectations. During the quarter, volumes grew 3% YoY vs. expectation of 7% growth, as higher inflation is adversely impacting consumer spending. In 1QFY24, rural market delivered volume growth. While we expect this momentum to continue; however weather patterns remain a critical factor to monitor. The company is normalizing A&P spends to revive volume and bring it back to pre-COVID levels, which represents 9.8% of sales. Management mentioned about funnelling the gross margin expansion towards adspends to drive volume growth. However, the 120bp YoY increase in ‘other expenses’ is due to a step-up in investments, the impact of new royalty incentives, and favorable benefits in the base quarter.

    Outlook

    The outlook for HUVR remains balanced with lower commodity costs and gradual recovery in rural demand offset by reduced leverage on pricing and increased competition from smaller players in some categories. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR 3,100.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hindustan Unilever - 21 -07 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 22, 2023 12:42 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!