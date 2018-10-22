App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2310: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on DFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2310 in its research report dated October 21, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFCB earnings of Rs50.05bn (PLe: Rs49.99bn) were in-line with estimates with slightly higher provisions which offset the beat in top line and continued cost control. Loan growth was strong 24% YoY with this quarter being led by wholesale, while margins saw uptick of 10bps to 4.3% on benefit from capital raise. Bank has continued to gain market share in key businesses led by digital sourcing and deeper penetration improving product delivery and cost control which has led the bank to reach historic low C/I of 39.9% in Q2FY19. Asset quality was steady, while the bank did not clarify on whether it has exposure to IL&FS but we do not expect large risk. We continue to remain positive on back on its consistent delivery of 20% CAGR earnings, strong loan growth, steady liability franchise and strong capital position.


Outlook


Retain BUY with revised TP of Rs2,310 (from Rs2,492) based on 3.6x (from 4.2x) Sep-20 ABV as we raise CoE assumptions and also roll over from Mar-20 ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:21 pm

tags #Buy #DFC Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

