Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1070: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

Keynotes Financial Opiniery's research report on HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies is a leading global technology company that helps global enterprises re-image and transform their businesses through digital technology transformation. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio services underlined by its Mode 1-2-3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of applications, Infrastructure, BPO, Engineering & R& D services, leveraging DRYiCE autonomies to transform client’s business and IT landscape, making them ‘lean’ and ‘agile’. Mode 2 focuses on experience-centric and outcome oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS, cloud native services and cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem-driven, creating innovative IP-partnerships to build products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi services delivery in key industrial verticals including financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, media, publishing & government.

Outlook

On the basis of Discount Cash Flow Valuation Method, we are recommending ‘Buy’ for the stock. Since the stock offers good opportunity, we initiate a ‘BUY’ signal on the stock with 12-month price target of Rs 1070/- share an upside of 20% from current levels.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.