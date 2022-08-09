English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 288: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Gujarat State Petronet has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 288 in its research report dated August 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 09, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Gujarat State Petronet


    Q1FY23 PAT of Rs. 235 crore (up 16.5% q-o-q) beat our estimate led by better gas transmission margin given improvement in net transmission tariff. However, volumes remained muted at 29.5 mmscmd, up 1.7% q-o-q. Net transmission tariff increased by 9% q-o-q to Rs. 1.52/scm on ‘use or pay’ clause; volume from CGD/fertilisers was down 4% q-o-q each due to high spot LNG prices. Although high spot LNG price of ~$40/mmBtu and lower volume at Gujarat Gas would remain near term headwind for gas transmission volume but new LNG terminal and proposed capex to augment capacities bodes well for long term growth.



    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on GSPL but with a lower PT of Rs. 288 (due to lower value for Gujarat Gas) as core pipeline business is available at only 1.8x FY24E EPS and we expect subsidiary Gujarat Gas volume to also recover gradually.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Gujarat State Petronet - 080822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Gujarat State Petronet #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.