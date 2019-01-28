App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dewan Housing; target of Rs 300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dewan Housing has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Dewan Housing


Dewan Housing’s (DEWH) PAT declined 37% YoY to INR3.2b (18% below estimate) in 3QFY19. Over the past quarter, the company focused on liquidity management, while growth took a backseat. DEWH repaid INR179b of borrowings over the past three months, including INR100b of CPs. It raised INR163b of borrowings, largely from portfolio sell-downs. Hence, the off-BS book now accounts for 24% of AUM v/s 15% in 2QFY19. Management plans to increase this to 35-40% over the next few years.


Outlook


However, this is expected to normalize and DEWH is likely to focus on its core strength of being a low-ticket affordable housing financier. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR300 (0.8x FY20E BVPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 11:14 am

tags #Buy #Dewan Housing #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

