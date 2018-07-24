App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DB Corp; target of Rs 319: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on DB Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 319 in its research report dated July 19, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on DB Corp


DB Corp’s (DBCL) Q1FY19 revenue came in line, while EBITDA and PAT surpassed estimates. Key positives: (i) ad revenue grew 5% YoY largely driven by volume (HMVL’s fell 7% YoY); and (ii) circulation revenue jumped 10.3% YoY driven by the company’s circulation expansion strategy. Key negative was the 479bps YoY slip in EBITDA margin. This was due to 27.7% YoY jump in raw material cost led by increase in newsprint price and expansion drive primarily across Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Going ahead, we envisage election benefit in core markets, IRS 2018 numbers and monetisation of expansion efforts to boost DBCL’s ad revenue.


Outlook


However, spurt in newsprint cost remains an overhang. Factoring the same, we cut FY19/20E PAT 8.9%/6.4%, respectively, but retain 15x FY20 target PE to arrive at revised TP of INR319 (earlier INR341). Maintain ’BUY’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 24, 2018 04:24 pm

tags #Buy #DB Corp #Edelweiss #Recommendations

