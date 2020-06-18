Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 930: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Dalmia Bharat

We retain BUY on Dalmia Bharat with a TP of Rs 930. We like the co for its distribution strength across its markets and healthy balance sheet. Covid lockdown in Mar-20 and weak pricing pulled down consol rev/EBITDA/APAT 11/16/86% YoY. A weak 4Q slowed FY20 rev/EBITDA growth to 1/9% YoY. FY20 unitary EBITDA remained buoyant at Rs 1,091/MT (+6% YoY) led by lower input costs and asset sweating. APAT fell 23% YoY on higher dep and tax outgo. Despite large capex in FY20, Dalmia reduced net debt ~11% YoY.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with unchanged TP of Rs 930 (10x its FY22 EBITDA, in-line its five year mean). Our TP implies replacement cost of Rs 5.6bn/MT.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.