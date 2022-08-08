English
    Buy Container Corporation of India target of Rs 810: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Container Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated August 06, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 08, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Container Corporation of India


    Concor is the dominant player in the CTO business (65% market share) with ~60 terminals. Revenue from rail transportation comprised 75% of total revenues (rest 4% by road, 13% via handling income, 2% warehousing and 4% others) • Total volumes handled in FY21 were 3.6 million TeU, of which Exim volumes were at 83% of the mix with the rest contributed by domestic containers.



    Outlook


    We remain positive on the long term growth prospects of the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 810 i.e. 22x P/E on FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Container Corporation of India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:52 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.