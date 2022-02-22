English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Will Suspension of Commodity Derivatives tame inflation? ' today at 5pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Coal India; target of Rs 217 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coal India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 217 in its research report dated February 17, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 22, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Coal India


    COAL posted a strong sequential rebound in margin in 3QFY22, although it missed our estimate on higher than expected RM costs and contractual expenses. We expect profitability to recover further in 4QFY22, led by strong e-auction premiums, which breached the 100% mark after 12 quarters in Jan-Feb'21.



    Outlook


    We raise our FY22E/FY23E adjusted EBITDA by 4%/15%, led by higher e-auction premium and increase our TP to INR217 (from INR200 earlier), valuing COAL at 4x FY23E EV/EBITDA. The company is a key beneficiary of the ongoing supply shortage in the global coal market, which is impacting importers in India.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info on Trent


    At 15:46 hrs Coal India was quoting at Rs 159.90, down Rs 1.30, or 0.81 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 160.60 and an intraday low of Rs 155.50.

    It was trading with volumes of 733,032 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 570,284 shares, an increase of 28.54 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.62 percent or Rs 6.05 at Rs 161.20.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 203.85 and 52-week low Rs 123.45 on 06 October, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 21.56 percent below its 52-week high and 29.53 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 98,542.03 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Coal India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 03:49 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.