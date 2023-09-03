English
    Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 1315: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Carborundum Universal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1315 in its research report dated September 01, 2023.

    September 03, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Carborundum Universal

    CUMI’s annual report is reflective of the company’s vision to pursue broad-based growth in all the three segments through product innovation, capex, and broadening of its market presence. In abrasives, sustained demand from auto, metals, construction, and railways would keep up the growth momentum. Further, Rhodius and Awuko have enhanced the company’s offerings and market reach, which shall aid growth in the long term. Increasing revenue from specialised products in electro-minerals and demand from the U.S., Australia, and Europe would drive overall growth.

    Outlook

    Improved collection efficiencies have reduced working capital cycle and cash flow from operations have also improved. The stock trades at ~33x its FY25E EPS. We retain our Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,315, building in a ~16%/~30% CAGR over FY2023-FY2025E.

    first published: Sep 3, 2023 10:55 am

