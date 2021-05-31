MARKET NEWS

Buy Burger King India; target of Rs 217: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Burger King India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 217 in its research report dated May 28, 2021.

May 31, 2021
 
 
Khambatta Securities' research report on Burger King India


Burger King India Limited’s (BKIL’s) revenues revived further in 4Q FY21 (+20% q-o-q). Monthly average daily sales (ADS) recovery continued to witness strong upward momentum during January to March 2021, clocking 85%, 92% and 111% on a y-o-y basis. Same store sales (SSS) growth regained powerfully with 4Q FY21 SSS declining by only 4.9% (vs -34.8% in 3Q FY21). The company achieved its FY22 target of 65.5% gross margin in advance in 4Q FY21 as successful negotiations for lower rental rates contributed to EBITDA margins.



Outlook


Based on a target Price-to-Sales (P/S) multiple of 6.0x FY23 operating revenue (~20% discount to Westlife), our price target of Rs 217 informs a BUY rating with a 43% upside.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 31, 2021

