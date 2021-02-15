MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 4280: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4280 in its research report dated February 08, 2021.

Broker Research
February 15, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Britannia Industries


We are increasing FY21/22/23 EPS estimates by 5.3/0.1/-0.9% on better than expected margin delivery due to benign inputs despite slow recovery in MT, Insti, OOH channels. 3Q revenues grew by 5.7% (4% volume growth) as pantry stoking normalized and transit cluster underperformed. BRIT continues to build on its strategic pillars of 1) innovations 2) affordable packs/pricing (biscuits–Rs5/10 in premium brands) 3) direct distribution (up 16% since March 20) 4) Adjacent product segments (Cake, Cream wafers, salted snacks, milkshakes) 5) cost efficiency programs (Rs2.5bn/1.5-2% of sales) and 6) high growth in Hindi heartland (1.3-1.6x). We expect BRIT to sustain efficiency gains given improvement of 1) 7% in factory productivity 2) 30% in wastage 3) 10% in depot space and 4) increase in direct dispatch from 8% to 22%. We believe launch of family packs in MT and Online and increased growth in segments like Rusk, Cake, Wafers, Croissants and Dairy based drinks will propel growth in coming quarters.



Outlook


We estimate 24.6% PAT growth in FY21E and 13.9% CAGR over FY20-23. We value the stock at 46xFY23 EPS and arrive at SOTP based target price of Rs4280 (Rs4301 earlier). Retain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Britannia Industries #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:31 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.