    Buy Bosch; target of Rs 19,795: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bosch has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 19,795 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

    August 05, 2022 / 10:24 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Bosch


    The stock trades below its historical average at a P/E of 26.2x and EV/EBITDA of 17.8x its FY24E estimates. Bosch’s Q1FY23 results were broadly in-line with expectations. Revenue, EBITDA and PAT continue to perform well in Q1, growing at 45.1% y-o-y, 44.8% y-o-y and 28.4% y-o-y respectively. Support from the parent company and investment in R&D would be key drivers to tap emerging opportunities in EVs and connected vehicles in India. We expect Bosch’s earnings to clock a 26.4% CAGR during FY22-FY24E, driven by a 20% revenue CAGR and a 240-bps rise in EBITDA margin expansion to 14.8% in FY24E from 12.4% in FY22.



    Outlook


    We retain Buy on Bosch Limited (Bosch) with a revised PT of Rs.19,795, led by a robust demand outlook in the automotive business across segments, access to robust e-mobility technology, and continued focus on improving content per vehicle.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:24 pm
