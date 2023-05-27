Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 130: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics
BEL delivered a strong Q4FY2023 performance with a strong beat on margins and net profit. The company guided for 17% revenue growth in FY2024 and expects OPM to be 21-23%. Order backlog stands strong at ~Rs. 60,690 crore (~3.5x revenue). FY2024 order intake expectation is at least ~Rs. 20,000 crore with the likelihood of beat if QRSAM or MRSAM orders kick in. Capex of Rs. 700-800 crore in FY2024, R&D expenditure will be at 7% of revenue in the next 1-2 years. BEL is expediting efforts to increase non-defence revenue to diversify its business. Further, any breakthrough on the exports front could be a key growth catalyst.
Outlook
We expect Revenue/PAT CAGR of ~16% each over FY23-25E. The stock trades at ~20x FY2025E EPS. We retain a Buy on BEL with a revised PT of Rs. 130.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.