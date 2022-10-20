English
    Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 125: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    October 20, 2022 / 10:10 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Electronics


    With the recent MoU in EV space, BEL is moving towards its strategy of diversifying into non-defence space (that accounts for ~10% of total revenue; management targets for 25% in long run) likely to be value accretive for the company in long run. We reiterate our positive stance on long term growth story of BEL given 1) its strong order backlog, 2) order pipeline and 3) diversification in newer business verticals like EV battery, medical equipments, hydrogen fuel cell, metro, focus on export markets, government focus on product indigenization etc.


    Outlook


    We expect BEL to report revenue and PAT CAGR of 16.6%/19.1% from FY22 to FY25E. The stock is currently trading at PE of 27.0x/22.6x/19.5x FY23/24/25E. We roll forward our TP to FY25E with revised TP of Rs125 (Rs98 earlier) valuing it at 23x FY25E EPS. Maintain ‘Buy’ rating.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:10 pm
